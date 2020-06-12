India News | Uttarakhand CM Pays Tributes to India Army Subedar for His Sacrifice in Line of Duty

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid his tributes to Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru of Kumaon Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that the state government is with the family members of the fallen soldier.

"Yamuna Prasad Paneru, Subedar of 6 Kumaon Regiment and a resident of Haldwani, made supreme sacrifice for the country while performing his duty in a rescue operation in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir. I salute his sacrifice. God give patience to the kin of braveheart. The government is always with the family of the soldiers!! Jai Hind" he tweeted in Hindi.

Yamuna Prasad Paneru made supreme sacrifice while patrolling in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. (ANI)

