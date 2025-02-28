Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials in a high-level meeting at his residence on Friday to identify personnel who do not discharge their responsibilities well, as per a release.

Dhami at the meeting said that action should be taken as per rules for compulsory retirement of such personnel, the release stated.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the festival season, an intensive campaign should be launched to prevent adulteration in food items and to prevent power theft. Further, he also stated that strict action should also be taken against adulterators and power thieves.

The CM also said that continuous campaigns should be run by all the concerned departments for Drugs Free Uttarakhand and regular intensive checking should be done by the police in the border areas of the state.

"By making a list of criminals under the NDPS Act, strict action should be taken against those involved in the drug trade," he said.

The Chief Minister directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to make special efforts towards traffic management in the state.

"It should be ensured that people do not face unnecessary trouble due to traffic jams", the CM said. The Chief Minister has also instructed the police to increase night patrolling.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to make more efforts towards linking the youth of the state with employment and self-employment.

"Work should be done towards training and skill development of local people in areas like electrician, carpenter, barber, plumber," he said.

On Thursday, CM Dhami had approved the establishment of a boxing academy with hostel facilities at the Chakarpur Stadium in the Khatima assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on February 11, 2025, during the Mallakhamb competition, organized as part of the 38th National Games at the Chakarpur Stadium in Udham Singh Nagar. (ANI)

