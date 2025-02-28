Mumbai, February 28: As many as 18 people were rescued after a fire broke out on a fishing trawler near the coast of Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The blaze erupted around 4 am when the trawler was around seven nautical miles from the Akshi coast in Alibag, an official said. Maharashtra Boat Fire: Indian Coast Guard, Navy Rescue 18 Crew Members After Fishing Vessel Catches Fire Off Akshi Coast in Alibaug (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out on Fishing Trawler off Alibag Coast

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The fishing boat of one Rakesh Gan caught fire 6-7 nautical miles from the coast in Raigad district in In Akshi Alibaug, around 3-4 am. Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy rescued all 18 crew members from the boat safely: Raigad SP (Video: Raigad Police) pic.twitter.com/6f4MFm0aQn — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

He said a distress alert came from a trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Raigad police rushed to the spot. At least 18 persons on board the vessel were rescued and brought to the coast safely, the official said.