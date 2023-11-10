Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wished for "happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state on the occasion of Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhaiya Dooj" on Friday, the Chief Minister's Office said on X.

"This festival of Diwali is not an ordinary festival, but a festival of national identity and pride," Chief Minister Dhami said.

Also Read | Brazil Records Five-year Low in Amazon Deforestation.

Dhanteras is being celebrated today and Diwali falls on November 12.

Dhanteras is the worship of Dhanvantari and is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in most of India. It is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh Ji, Goddess of Wealth Mahalakshmi Ji, and Kuber Ji, and marks an auspicious day for new purchases.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways Provided 1.5 Lakh Jobs in 2022.

Gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothing, electronics, and more witness substantial sales. Notably, the purchase of brooms is considered particularly auspicious.

On the day following Diwali, Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakoot, is observed. In accordance with the Hindu calendar, this puja is carried out on Kartik Shukla Pratipada.

The Govardhan Puja involves the preparation of annakuts, and cow dung is used to create the Govardhan's shape. Govardhan Puja is considered incomplete without parikrama, though.

During the celebration of Diwali, many people stay at home to spend the festival with their loved ones. During this period, people also celebrate festivals like Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, and Diwali Puja. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)