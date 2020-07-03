Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand government has constituted a technical committee to provide inputs to the government on COVID-19 containment in the state, the Health Department informed on Friday.

"It is pertinent to form a technical committee comprising senior public health experts from medical colleges in the state. The committee is expected to provide technical inputs to government for informed decision making," Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary (Incharge) said in a statement.

"The Chief Operation Officer, State COVID-19 control room shall be responsible for providing all the available data to the committee members weekly at the scheduled time preferably by each Friday evening," it said.

The committee may acquire district data from respective chief medical officers also. The committee shall ensure a weekly report preferably every Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,984 COVID-19 cases including 537 active cases, 2,405 recovered and 42 deaths as of Friday. (ANI)

