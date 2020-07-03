New Delhi, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Sikh pilgrims killed in a bus-train collision in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday. The accident claimed the lives of 29 persons, mostly Pakistani Sikhs. Modi, while expressing sorrow, said that his thoughts are with the bereaved family. Sikh Pilgrims Killed, Injured as Bus Rams Into Train in Sheikhpura District.

The tragic incident took place at around 1:30 pm today in Farooqabad area, located nearly 60 km away from Lahore. The bus carrying Sikh pilgrims was hit by a speeding train, leading to most fatalities on the spot.

The victims were rushed to the nearest medical facility, where 19 were initially declared dead. followed by 10 others. Several other pilgrims are being treated for serious injuries.

See PM Modi's Tweet

Pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. My thoughts are with their families and friends in this hour of grief. I pray that those pilgrims injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended condolences on the fatal accident, saying that he is pained by the loss of innocent lives.

"Deeply saddened at the accident this afternoon at a railway crossing near Sheikhupura which resulted in the death of at least 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib. Have directed that proper medical care be provided to the injured," he said.

