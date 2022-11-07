Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 7 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat among five distinguished people have been selected for the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman" this year.

Others to be conferred the award are Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi, late Girish Chandra Tiwari 'Girda' and late Viren Dangwal.

"For the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman" award-2022, this year the Government of Uttarakhand has awarded NSA Ajit Kumar Doval, Prasoon Joshi, Late General Bipin Rawat (posthumously), Late Girish Chandra Tiwari 'Girda' (posthumous) and Late Viren Dangwal (Posthumous)," informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Expressing gratitude on behalf of all the people of the state towards these great sons of Devbhoomi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed all the recipients of the award.

"On behalf of all the people of the state, I express my gratitude towards these great sons of 'Devbhoomi', who hoisted the Uttarakhand's fame flag all over the world through their inspirational works in various spheres of social life," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman is one of the two highest civilian awards of the state along with the Uttarakhand Ratna.

It is awarded to a person for their extraordinary contribution to any field of human endeavour.

It was constituted in the year 2021 by the Uttarakhand Government. The award was constituted in 2021 by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It was constituted on November 9, 2021, on the occasion of the state's 21st anniversary. (ANI)

