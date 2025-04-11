Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): With the Chardham Yatra set to commence on April 30, Uttarakhand government has made the Green Card mandatory for all commercial vehicles carrying 13 or more passengers as part of its safety measures, an official statement said on Friday.

According to officials, commercial vehicles registered in Uttarakhand will be issued Green Cards valid for the entire pilgrimage season; those from other states will receive cards valid for only 15 days. The work of making Green Cards has also been started from Friday.

Rishikesh Assistant Divisional Transport Officer (Administration) Rawat Singh Kataria said that as per the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Transport Department is engaged in preparations for safe transport arrangements in the Chardham Yatra.

For this purpose, the system of Green Card has been made mandatory. The driver should be adept at driving on mountain routes. A Green Card is being issued to all types of commercial vehicles only after the inspection report of the technical officer of the department. It is mandatory for the driver to have all the documents related to vehicle fitness certificate, insurance, pollution check certificate, permit, an official said.

Hill endorsement has now been made mandatory for commercial vehicle drivers coming for the Chardham Yatra. For this, the driver will have to apply online and give a test, they added.

On receiving the online test form, it will have to be submitted to the divisional transport or assistant divisional transport office. After this, the applicant will be tested for driving proficiency on mountain routes. Those who pass the test will have a hill endorsement in their license.

Among other directives, the officials further mentioned that there would be a complete ban on the movement of commercial vehicles on the Yatra routes from 10 pm to 4 am.

It will be mandatory to put a triangular radium board at the rear of the vehicle, an official said. (ANI)

