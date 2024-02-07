Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): During the Uttarakhand assembly session on Wednesday, there was a heated debate between the ruling BJP party and the opposition Congress over the complexion of the Shri Ram idol.

Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jaspur described the idol of Shri Ram as black.

Congress MLA Adesh Chauhan said in the House that Shri Ram's complexion was dark, but he had been made black.

Responding to this statement of the Congress MLA, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchandra Aggarwal said that such comments were not appropriate about Shri Ram; they were completely wrong.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12:29 pm on January 22, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests. (ANI)

