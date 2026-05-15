India News | Uttarakhand High Court Marks 'No Vehicle Day' to Save Fuel

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday observed a 'No Vehicle Day' amid rising fuel prices, urging staff to adopt walking and cycling to reduce dependence on vehicles and promote fuel conservation.

Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, said the initiative reflects the court's effort to contribute to the "nation's current situation," adding that employees have been requested to avoid vehicle use wherever possible and shift towards eco-friendly commuting habits.

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He also highlighted that while virtual hearings and meetings are already being conducted, their usage is being further encouraged to minimise travel and save fuel.

Speaking to Reporters, Gupta said, "In the nation's current situation, the High Court also wants to do its share. All the staff have been requested to either walk or ride bicycles. This is just a call for now, but we are requesting everyone to try to follow this as much as we can to save fuel. We already conduct virtual calls and meetings, but we are now encouraging them more."

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The initiative came after petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday.

In New Delhi, petrol prices increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rates rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel.

The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally.

Despite rising global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. (ANI)

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