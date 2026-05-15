INDIA

NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Kingpin PV Kulkarni, Chemistry Professor Who Used NTA Panel Access to Dictate Leaked Questions in Pune

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the alleged kingpin of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, identifying him as PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry professor. Officials confirmed that the arrest followed investigations pointing to an insider security breach within the core custody chain of the medical entrance examination.

By Meera | Published: May 15, 2026 07:04 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Kingpin PV Kulkarni, Chemistry Professor Who Used NTA Panel Access to Dictate Leaked Questions in Pune
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the alleged kingpin of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, identifying him as PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry professor. Officials confirmed that the arrest followed investigations pointing to an insider security breach within the core custody chain of the medical entrance examination.

According to investigative sources, Kulkarni had official access to the confidential question papers through his role on an National Testing Agency (NTA) translation panel, where he was responsible for rendering the text into Marathi. Operating as a key figure in the multi-state network, Kulkarni allegedly utilized this access to mobilize medical aspirants during the final week of April. With the assistance of an intermediary, identified as Manisha Waghmare, he reportedly conducted unauthorized, specialized coaching sessions at his residence in Pune. CBI Probes NTA Officials To Crack Larger NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak Conspiracy; Telegram Use Surfaces.

During these sessions, Kulkarni allegedly dictated the exact questions, options, and answers directly from the leaked examination material. Students recorded the details by hand in their notebooks. Forensic analysis later revealed that the handwritten notes matched the official NEET-UG 2026 question papers completely, showing identical text, sequence, and punctuation. The agency has conducted searches at 14 locations nationwide, expanding the total number of arrests in the case to seven. Middlemen, coaching center operators, and local facilitators have also been detained across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra. NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 2 More From Maharashtra, 14 Locations Raided As Probe Widens to 7 Arrests.

The CBI informed a local court that custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the full financial trail, retrieve digital evidence, and identify other potential NTA officials involved in the conspiracy. The development comes after the Union Ministry of Education cancelled the May 3 examination, impacting over 22 lakh students, following widespread allegations of institutional irregularities. A rescheduled date for the national entrance exam is expected to be announced subsequently.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

CBI coaching institutes Entrance Exam Medical College Medical entrance exam National Testing Agency NEET NEET 2025 NEET 2026 NEET Aspirants NEET exam NEET Exam 2025 NEET Exam 2025 Leak NEET Exam 2025 Leak Probe NEET Exam 2026 NEET Exam 2026 Leak NEET Exam 2026 Leak Probe NEET Exam Leak NEET Exam Leak Probe NEET Leak NEET Leak Probe NEET Leak Row NEET Paper Leak NEET Preparation neet re exam NEET Students NEET UG NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Leak NEET UG 2026 Leak Conspiracy NEET UG Paper Leak NTA Pune PV Kulkarni Rajasthan