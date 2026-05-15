NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Kingpin PV Kulkarni, Chemistry Professor Who Used NTA Panel Access to Dictate Leaked Questions in Pune

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the alleged kingpin of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, identifying him as PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry professor. Officials confirmed that the arrest followed investigations pointing to an insider security breach within the core custody chain of the medical entrance examination.

According to investigative sources, Kulkarni had official access to the confidential question papers through his role on an National Testing Agency (NTA) translation panel, where he was responsible for rendering the text into Marathi. Operating as a key figure in the multi-state network, Kulkarni allegedly utilized this access to mobilize medical aspirants during the final week of April. With the assistance of an intermediary, identified as Manisha Waghmare, he reportedly conducted unauthorized, specialized coaching sessions at his residence in Pune. CBI Probes NTA Officials To Crack Larger NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak Conspiracy; Telegram Use Surfaces.

During these sessions, Kulkarni allegedly dictated the exact questions, options, and answers directly from the leaked examination material. Students recorded the details by hand in their notebooks. Forensic analysis later revealed that the handwritten notes matched the official NEET-UG 2026 question papers completely, showing identical text, sequence, and punctuation. The agency has conducted searches at 14 locations nationwide, expanding the total number of arrests in the case to seven. Middlemen, coaching center operators, and local facilitators have also been detained across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra. NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 2 More From Maharashtra, 14 Locations Raided As Probe Widens to 7 Arrests.

CBI arrests NEET paper leak 'kingpin' Chemistry professor from Pune: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

The CBI informed a local court that custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the full financial trail, retrieve digital evidence, and identify other potential NTA officials involved in the conspiracy. The development comes after the Union Ministry of Education cancelled the May 3 examination, impacting over 22 lakh students, following widespread allegations of institutional irregularities. A rescheduled date for the national entrance exam is expected to be announced subsequently.

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