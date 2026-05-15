Andaman and Nicobar Spa Worker Alleges Attempt to Force S*x and Death Threats, FIR Registered

A 24-year-old woman working as a masseuse at a spa in Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has alleged that she was abused, threatened and pressured for s*x by a group of men after being lured into a vehicle under the pretext of accompanying an acquaintance. The case was registered at Aberdeen Police Station on May 13 following her complaint.

What Happened?

According to the FIR, one of the accused, known to the woman earlier, called her around 8:30 PM on May 12 and asked her to accompany him. Trusting him, she got into a white-coloured car, only to find three other men and two women already inside the vehicle. S*x Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: Prostitution Ring Operating from Spa Exposed; 7 Women, Including 4 Thai Nationals, Rescued.

The group allegedly proceeded to a hotel at Goalghar, where they consumed alcohol and had dinner. The men allegedly then asked the women to engage in s*x. While the other two women reportedly agreed, the complainant refused.

Threats and Intimidation

Following her refusal, the accused who had invited her allegedly became angry and began threatening her. After leaving the hotel, two of the accused allegedly again tried to force her into s*xual acts despite her repeated refusals.

The accused allegedly told her that many of their relatives were police personnel and threatened to kill her and dump her body, warning that nobody would ever find out. The woman alleged she faced continuous abuse and intimidation throughout the ordeal. Mumbai: Video of Couple Having S*x on Footpath Outside Churchgate Railway Station Goes Viral.

Rescue and FIR

Fearing for her safety, the woman called the 112 emergency helpline, following which the other two women were allegedly dropped from the vehicle and sent away. The complainant subsequently lodged a formal complaint against the accused.

Aberdeen Police have registered a case under Sections 126(2), 3(5), 351(3), 352, 74 and 75(1)(ii) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the matter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).