Dehradun, Feb 26 (PTI) Haridwar BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat has said the words spoken by Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Agarwal in the state Assembly recently cannot be justified and the central leadership of his party must also have taken note of it.

However, it should be taken only as one incident, Rawat said in a video which has gone viral.

Reacting angrily to a comment made about him by Congress MLA Madan Singh Bisht in the state Assembly during its recently concluded Budget Session, Agarwal said he had not fought for statehood to Uttarakhand to see a debate on 'Pahadi' versus 'Desi' (hill versus plain). An abusive word had also slipped out of Agarwal's mouth in the heat of the moment.

Reacting sharply to Agarwal's remarks, Rawat said, "This kind of incident has happened for the first time and the party has also taken cognisance of it. The Centre must also have taken cognisance of it or is taking cognisance of it."

The former chief minister said he is not able to understand how appropriate this incident was or in what words it should be condemned or an apology should be sought for it.

"He is a respected minister of my parliamentary constituency and whatever he said, I do not consider it appropriate," the Haridwar MP said.

Referring to an old incident that happened during his tenure as chief minister, Rawat said when he was admitted to Delhi AIIMS while he was suffering from Covid-19, a BJP MLA had used some words for a woman MLA that he did not find appropriate.

"Then for the first time, I drafted a tweet myself and said the way a woman was spoken about is not appropriate and I apologise for that," he said.

The political temperature has soared up in the entire Uttarakhand over Agarwal's statement and the Congress and some other organisations burned his effigies, demanding his removal from the cabinet.

After this, the minister also apologised for his statement.

State BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and general secretary (organisation) Ajeya Kumar also summoned Agarwal and strictly instructed him to maintain restraint in public life and use appropriate language.

On Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan not allowing Congress MLAs to speak on the issue, the Haridwar MP said people terming her conduct as contrary to that of her father and former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri could be their point of view.

He said it happens even in courts of law where decisions taken by a father are changed by the son.

Rawat said he was part of Khanduri's cabinet. "Khanduri's way of working and thinking towards the culture of Uttarakhand was exemplary and praiseworthy," he said.

"Whenever such issues came up, he used to say that this is Devbhoomi, our behaviour and our actions should always be in accordance with our nature and culture," Rawat said.

