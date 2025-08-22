Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, Revenue, Health, Food Supply, and Public Works Department (PWD), are working to open the recently formed lake in the Harsil area as soon as possible.

Heavy rains and debris have blocked the flow of the Yamuna River, leading to the formation of this lake at Syanchatti in Barkot tehsil. The water has now reached the residential area, adding more problems to the existing ones.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya arrived at the spot and is doing an on-site inspection. He assured the local people that there is no need to panic, as the administration is taking all necessary safety measures. Additionally, all concerned agencies are on the spot, working to open the lake formed by the debris.

Instructions have been given to take all necessary steps to open the lake as soon as the situation becomes favourable, the information department informed.

Drone surveillance is being used to monitor the situation closely, and efforts are underway to open the blockage and restore normal flow as soon as conditions permit.

Rescue and relief works are underway in Uttarkashi following the devastating cloudburst in Dharali and Harsil. Efforts are being made on a war footing to enhance the rescue operation and arrangements, under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On August 17, District Magistrate Prashant Arya took stock of the situation and the works done to restore the damaged parts of Harsil, Dharali and Gangotri National Highway.

During this, the District Magistrate also inspected the landslides on the roads at various places of the Gangotri Highway and directed BRO, PWD and related agencies to take necessary steps to deal with them and maintain smooth movement.

On August 5, a massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away. (ANI)

