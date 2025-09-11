Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun to conduct an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand.

PM Modi was welcomed by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the airport.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said that PM Modi's presence reflects his deep sensitivity towards the affected individuals.

"Upon arriving in Dehradun to review the aerial survey of disaster-affected areas and relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations, we welcomed the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. In this difficult time of natural disaster, his presence among the people of the state reflects his deep sensitivity towards the affected individuals," CM Dhami said.

Following the aerial survey, PM Modi will hold a high-level meeting to discuss all aspects related to the disaster, according to a press note.

In several parts of Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has triggered ongoing land subsidence. Considering the extent of the damage, the state government has sought Rs 5,702 crore in relief assistance from the Centre. A central team has already visited the affected areas for inspection.

Since the Kedarnath tragedy, this year the state has witnessed the highest number of disasters, causing damage worth crores of rupees. Many villages have been severely affected, with not only loss of human lives but also livestock casualties, the press note said.

PM Modi arrived in Dehradun after concluding his engagements with Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and exchanged several documents.

On Wednesday, CM Dhami met with the Inter-Ministerial Team that assessed the damage in the Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Nainital districts.

The team was led by R. Prasanna, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. The team shared feedback received from disaster-affected people and praised the relief operations carried out by the state government.

They appreciated the arrangements for shelter and food in relief camps, the availability of medical facilities on-site, and other essential services provided to the affected people.

The central team noted that the immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh provided by the state government to the families of deceased persons and to those whose houses were destroyed brought significant relief to the victims. (ANI)

