Is Modi Government Giving Free Recharge, Laptops and Solar Atta Chakki? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Schemes

New Delhi, September 11: In recent weeks, several claims are circulating on YouTube, WhatsApp groups, and social media about new welfare schemes supposedly launched by the central government. One widely shared message suggests that under the “One Student One Laptop Scheme”, the Modi government is distributing free laptops to every student. Online registration links are being circulated, with users told to upload their documents to avail of the benefit. Similarly, another viral claim speaks of a “Narendra Modi Free Recharge Yojana”, under which every mobile user is promised one year of free recharge.

Adding to this wave of so-called schemes, a video on YouTube has also promoted a “Free Solar Atta Chakki Yojana” where women are allegedly entitled to receive free solar-powered flour mills. These messages are being shared rapidly, creating curiosity among students, families, and the general public. Many users are clicking on the provided links in the hope of securing these benefits, unaware of the risks involved. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

Modi Government Is Not Giving Free Recharge, Solar Atta Chakki, Clarifies PIB

Modi Govt Free Laptop Scheme Claim Is Fake: PIB Fact Check

🚨 मुफ़्त योजनाओं के नाम पर हो रही ठगी से सावधान! YouTube चैनल ‘Sahiyojana’ के एक शॉर्ट्स में दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार “ वन स्टूडेंट वन लैपटॉप योजना ” के तहत सभी छात्रों को मुफ्त लैपटॉप दे रही है#PIBFactCheck: ❌ यह दावा पूरी तरह #फर्जी है ✅ केंद्र सरकार की ऐसी… pic.twitter.com/98uFZ8wxXe — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 11, 2025

However, PIB Fact Check has clarified that all such claims are completely fake. The government has not launched any scheme that offers free laptops, free mobile recharges, or free solar atta chakkis. These are fabricated messages designed to mislead citizens and potentially scam them by stealing personal details. Clicking on such links may expose users to hacking, identity theft, or even financial fraud. Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Citizens are advised to ignore such viral posts and not fall prey to fraudulent links. For authentic information about government schemes, people should visit the official website myscheme.gov.in or follow PIB Fact Check’s official handle. Suspicious claims, images, or videos can also be reported via WhatsApp (+91 8799711259) or email (factcheck@pib.gov.in). Rely only on verified government sources and remain alert against misinformation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Modi govt is giving free laptops, mobile recharge and solar atta chakkis under different schemes. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirms these claims are fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).