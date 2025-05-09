Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Friday. He directed the concerned officials to be fully prepared for every situation, exercise special vigilance in the border areas, and keep the administrative units deployed there alert.

In a post, Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "In view of the strict action being taken by India against terrorism, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting at the Secretariat and directed the concerned officials to be fully prepared for every situation and to exercise special vigilance in the border areas as well as keep the administrative units deployed there alert."

He also directed the state to ensure the adequate availability of medicines, surgical equipment, and other necessary medical resources in all hospitals.

"The Chief Minister directed to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines, surgical equipment and other necessary medical resources in adequate quantities in all the hospitals of the state. The Chief Minister directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure the state's supply of essential food items, such as rations and drinking water. At the same time, relief and rescue teams have also been kept ready so that prompt action can be taken if required. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Information Department to play an active role in avoiding rumours and providing timely information to the public. The CM said that for our government, the safety of the God-like public is paramount, and we are ready to deal with any kind of emergency," the post reads.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the review meeting of the Migration Prevention Commission at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister said a suitable platform would be provided to share the experiences of people who have done reverse migration in the state. Its objective is that other people should be inspired by these successes and take steps towards self-employment.

The Chief Minister also said that the suggestions of such people would be incorporated in various schemes, so that the schemes can become more effective. (ANI)

