Dehradun, Jun 23 (PTI) Private schools across Uttarakhand have been told not to hike their fee during the current academic session.

A government, order dated June 22, said private schools can neither hike their fee during the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus lockdown nor take any fee other than tuition charges.

Also Read | From Patanjali's Coronil to Glenmark's FabiFlu, Recent Breakthroughs in COVID-19 Medicine Research in India.

Even tuition fee can be charged only by schools which have been conducting online classes during the lockdown, the order issued by Secretary (Secondary Education) R Meenakshi Sundaram said.

The order said students cannot be struck off the rolls in case of any delay in payment of tuition fee.

Also Read | Oppo A11k Budget Smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India, Now Available for Sale via Amazon.in.

The directions were issued in compliance with an Uttarakhand High Court order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)