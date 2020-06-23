New Delhi, June 23: The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India are seeing an upward trend with total cases more than 4.40 lakh. The infection has also claimed 14,011 deaths. With the lockdown being eased, many people are at risk of catching the virus at a time when there is no sign of vaccine available soon. In such a crisis, pharmaceutical firms have come to rescue with medicines being produced for coronavirus treatment.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has permitted Cipla, Glenmark, and Hetero to launch generic versions of Favipiravir and Remdesivir, anti-viral drugs useful for treating COVID-19 patients. Patanjali has also launched Ayurvedic medicine- Coronil for COVID-19. Coronavirus Vaccine: IMBCAMS, One of Six Candidates in China, Begins Phase 2 of Human Trials.

Coronil by Patanjali

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday claimed that 'Coronil', launched by Patanjali Ayurved, will help in treating the respiratory disease. The medicine comes in a pack of kit which consists of tablets named Coronil and Swasari Vati, and oil called Anu oil. Ramdev said that the more than 100 compounds, including Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi, have been used in Coronil. The kit will help in strengthening immunity, he said.

"We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% of patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days", Ramdev said.

Fabiflu by Glenmark

The drug has been launched by Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. It is a generic version of Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used in Japan for treating influenza. The oral medicine will be used in mild and moderate COVID-19 patients. Every patient must sign the consent before having this medication.

The drug will be sold at a price of Rs 103 per tablet. The strip of 34 tablets will cost Rs 3,500. Officials said that drug price can be reduced by 20 to 30 percent.

Hetero's Covifor and Cipla's Cipremi

The two drugs are generic versions of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug launched in 2014 to treat Ebola. Covifor has been launched by Hetero, while Cipla has launched Cipremi. In the United States, Remdesivir is used only under emergency use authorization.

The health ministry has approved the use of Remdesivir for mild COVID-19 cases under restricted emergency use. Remdesivir is administered as an injection and is not recommended for children, pregnant and lactating women, and those with several renal problems.

Hetero said that Covifor would cost Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per vial. A five-day treatment would not cost more than Rs 30,000. Cipla, however, has not disclosed the pricing of Cipremi yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).