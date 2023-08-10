Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rainfall, a wall collapsed near Chaurasi Kutiya in the Laxman Jhula area of Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh in the wee hours of Thursday and two people were buried under the debris, said authorities.

"SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) was informed by District Control Room Rishikesh that a wall has collapsed near Chaurasi Kutiya in Laxman Jhula area. In which two persons are buried. SDRF team is required for rescue. On the above information SDRF rescue team reached the spot," said an official statement.

"It was told by the police officer from the spot that two persons were buried in the said incident, out of which one injured has been rescued. SDRF's search operation is on in search of another person," the statement added.

Meanwhile, heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in the Dhalwala and Khara areas of Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Wednesday night. Many houses have been submerged in water as the water level in the Rishikesh saline source rose, said officials.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called into action to rescue people who were trapped in their houses which have been submerged in waters in Dhalwala and Khara.The SDRF team reached the spot at night and taking prompt action, rescued about 50 people from the submerged houses and took them to a safe place by raft, said officials.

"Late night the SDRF team was informed by Thana Munikireti that due to the rise in the water level in the Rishikesh saline source area, people's houses have been flooded, in which the SDRF team is needed for the rescue of the trapped people," said officials.

Meanwhile Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the disaster control centre had examined the state's rain situation. The CM also advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed ontheir journey after taking a weather update, said officials.

While exclusively speaking to ANI on Wednesday, CM Dhami stated that several areas had been submerged in water following heavy rainfall in the state and that the SDRF and NDRF personnel had been deployed on the ground to carry out the rescue operations. He further urged pilgrims to travel only after checking up on the weather conditions.

The Uttarakhand CM told ANI, “Many places are submerged in water. We analysed the situation in the disaster control room and also talked to the Delhi authority. SDRF and NDRF are present on the ground. We don’t want to leave any shortfall in the rescue process. I request all the pilgrims to start the journey after taking the information of the weather.”(ANI)

