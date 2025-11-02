Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): A Tempo Traveller carrying 18 passengers veered off the road and plunged approximately 15 metres into a gorge near Jyolikot's Aam Padav area in Uttarakhand's Nainital district late last night, leaving two dead and several others injured.

In a recent late-night emergency operation, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully evacuated 15 injured passengers following an incident involving a Tempo Traveller, according to SDRF.

The incident occurred on the night of November 1, following which the SDRF Post Nainital received information from the District Disaster Management, Nainital.

A rescue team led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni immediately rushed to the spot.

Upon arrival, the team found the vehicle lying 15 metres below the road.

The injured were promptly evacuated and rushed to Haldwani Hospital for treatment.

Two people died on the spot, and their bodies were handed over to the local police. Search operations are underway for one missing passenger.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

