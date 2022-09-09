Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Sports Department on Friday increased the amount awarded to the players and coaches of the state who have won medals at the national or international levels.

"Uttarakhand Sports Department has increased the amount of awards for the players and coaches of the state who have won medals in national and international games," stated an order issued by Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar adding that the issued mandate increases the previous price amount by a minimum of 30 per cent and a maximum of 100 per cent.

According to the order, for winning a gold medal in the Olympics, a reward of Rs 2 crore will be given, while the silver and bronze medal will attract the prize money of Rs 1.5 crore and 1 crore respectively.

"Rs 50 lakhs will be given for the sportsperson's participation in the Olympics," it said.

The amount of awards for the sportspersons who won medals in World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Championships, Commonwealth Championships, National Games etc. has also increased.

The aforesaid amount of the medals have been fixed on the basis of medals in all the games and 50 per cent of the amount shall be given equally to the coaches, it added.

The order further stated that after the player's selection in the Olympics, World Cup, Asian Games, and Common Wealth Games, 20 per cent of the amount will be recognized for their participation in the respective competition and shall be provided to the player in advance. This will be adjusted in the amount received for participation in the competition or after winning the medal.

If the player does not participate in the respective competition, the amount made earlier will have to be returned, it said. (ANI)

