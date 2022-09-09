Motorola has officially launched the Edge 30 Ultra smartphone in the global market. The handset is a rebranded version of Moto X30 Pro, which debuted in China this August. The handset is now available for sale via Motorola's official website and comes in interstellar black and starlight white colours. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra India Launch Likely To Take Place on September 8, 2022.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch P-OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 1250 nits of brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a 200MP primary rear camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, there is a 60MP front snapper.

The smartphone packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower charging support, which is claimed to provide 50 percent charging in 9 minutes. The device runs on Android 12 OS. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is priced at EUR 899.

