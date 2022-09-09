Patna, September 9: A bizarre incident has come to light from Sitamadhi where a woman whose husband was sent to jail for her murder, has been found alive and safe in her maternal home. The woman's parents had accused the husband and in-laws of burning the woman alive. The husband went to jail but the police engaged in an investigation and found the woman alive and well.

As per the report published by Navbharat Times, Shashi Kumar, a resident of Parigama village of Choraut police station area in Bihar, had gotten married to a woman in Matihani village of Mahotri district of Nepal. A few days ago, Vinod Nayak, a resident of Matihani, had lodged an FIR in Choraut police station, alleging that his daughter Hira Devi was murdered and burnt alive by his in-laws. His son-in-law Shashi Kumar, son-in-law's brother Sanjay Mahato and his mother Sumitra Devi were accused in the case. After the FIR, the family members started hiding for fear of arrest. Bihar Shocker: Woman Fakes Her Death, Frames Husband in Murder Over Dowry Case.

Meanwhile, considering the seriousness of the matter, the police arrested Kumar and sent him to jail. Reportedly, acting on a tip-off, Choraut police raided the in-laws of Kumar's house in Nepal and found the woman alive and safe. The police reached the police station late on Wednesday evening with the woman. The woman was produced in court on Thursday.

