New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day 2022, the tableau of Uttarakhand participated in the full dress rehearsal that took place on Rajpath on Sunday.

Uttarakhand's state tableau this year is based on the theme 'Pragati Ki Or Badhta Uttrakhand'. It is inspired by the progressive development and projects in the area of connectivity and religious sites.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 119 Cartons of Liquor, Brought To Distribute in Upcoming Polls, Seized in Shamli.

Meanwhile, the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day 2022 commenced today at Vijay Chowk.

The rehearsal took the route that the parade will take on January 26 - proceeding towards the Red Fort via Rajpath.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 57-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Nephew's 16-Year-Old Daughter in Baloda Bazar.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine of Ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In a first, India will begin the Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 every year. As per sources, the Republic Day celebrations will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)