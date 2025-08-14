Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): A government-appointed team of experts on Wednesday visited Dharali in Uttarkashi to inspect areas affected by a recent disaster.

This team of experts included Shantanu Sarkar, Director of Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Center (ULMMC), Dr DP Kanungo, Chief Scientist of Central Building Research Institute Roorkee (CBRI), Ravi Negi, Director of Geological Survey of India (GSI), Dr Amit Kumar, scientist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and Mohit Kumar, Principal Advisor of ULMMC.

This team of experts visited many places in the affected area and conducted a comprehensive on-the-spot investigation of the damage caused by the disaster, its nature and causes.

While the Uttarkashi District Administration in Uttarakhand distributed cheques of immediate relief amount to 112 disaster-affected families of Dharali village.

As per the announcement of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, each family has been provided with Rs 5 lakh.

The District Administration carried out the distribution of relief cheques as part of the government's efforts to provide support to those affected by the disaster.

A delegation of Union Bank of India met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence. During this, Union Bank of India contributed an amount of Rs 1 crore for the relief work of the disaster in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi district.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Union Bank of India for the cooperation given by them. The Chief Minister said that the cooperation being given by various organisations to help the disaster victims is commendable.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities continued air operations to rescue the stranded people in the areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, where flash floods hit on August 5, causing widespread destruction with loss of lives and properties.

People trapped in the Dharali-Harsil disaster are being rescued through helicopters and brought to Matli helipad, from where arrangements have also been made to ensure their safe arrival at their destination, said officials. (ANI)

