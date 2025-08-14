Mumbai, August 14: As archers gear up for another thrilling day at the Polo Ground in Shillong, enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer Results today, August 14, 2025. The popular archery-based lottery, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), features multiple games including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played in two rounds, the results are determined by the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. Participants can now check the Shillong Teer result and stay updated on winning numbers. The official Shillong Teer Result Chart is available online for easy reference.

Thursday’s games at the Polo Ground promise excitement as archers take aim in both Round 1 and Round 2, beginning at 10:30 AM. Players and enthusiasts can view the Shillong Teer Result for August 14, 2025 on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a clear view of the winning numbers for all sessions, helping participants track their bets efficiently. Stay tuned for live updates and official results to check today’s winning numbers. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 13, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 14, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can easily check the Shillong Teer Result for August 14, 2025 online. The games are played in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM at the Polo Ground in Shillong. To check results, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for "Shillong Teer Result Chart" option and select "Shillong Teer Result for August 14, 2025" to view winning numbers for both rounds. Results are usually announced shortly after each round, allowing participants to track outcomes in real time. Step-wise, first choose your website, select the date, view Round 1 results, then Round 2 results. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below for convenience. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, Shillong Teer is a traditional and legal archery-based lottery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant cylindrical target at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and players can win varying amounts based on their predictions. Shillong Teer is widely popular and conducted under KHASA’s supervision, ensuring its legality and fairness.

