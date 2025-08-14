New Delhi, August 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the sufferings of countless people affected by India's partition and reiterated the commitment to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together. As India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "India observes PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit... their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh."

He said many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. "This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together," he said in his post. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and launched a scathing attack on Congress for dividing the country into pieces. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day 2025: Not a Mere Part of History, but Etched in Our National Consciousness, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

PM Modi Pays Tributes on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2025

Amit Shah Blames Congress for Dividing Country

"PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay is a day to remember the partition of the country and express condolences to the victims of its tragedy. On this day, Congress hurt the pride of Mother India by dividing the country into pieces. Partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and crores of people suffered displacement. I pay my deepest tribute to all those people. The country will never be able to forget this history and the pain of partition. I pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in this horror of partition," HM Shah said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X and wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), "In Indian history, 14th August is not just a date, it is a tragedy. On this day, narrow religious fanaticism and policies of hatred conspired to divide Mother India, which resulted in riots, murders of innocents, and suffering humanity. On this occasion of the inhuman pain of the partition of India, we pay tribute from the bottom of our hearts to all those countless displaced people, martyrs, and nameless victims, and pledge that no generation should have to suffer that pain again. That pain is our memory and also our lesson." He also shared a video clip on the horrors of partition. Independence Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu To Address Nation Today on Eve of 79th I-Day.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also posted and said that there are many lessons to be learnt from the partition horror. "The Partition caused immense suffering and had far-reaching human and strategic consequences. On Partition Horrors Rememberance Day, we recall the resilience of those who endured this terrible tragedy. There are many lessons to be learnt from this painful chapter."

Before the country witnesses a joyous celebration of its independence, a ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ or ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ is observed on August 14. This day was announced by the Prime Minister in 2021 to remember all those who lost their lives due to the partition of India and were uprooted from their origins.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed every year on August 14 to remember the struggles, sacrifices, and immense suffering endured during the Partition of India in 1947. The day serves as a solemn reminder of one of the largest mass migrations in human history, which led to the displacement of millions, communal violence, and countless tragedies.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a vital occasion for remembering the tragic events of the 1947 partition and honouring the memory of those who suffered. Through government initiatives, community events, and global observances, the day ensures that the lessons of the partition are remembered and learned.

As India and Pakistan reflect on their shared history, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day stands as a powerful reminder of the need for empathy, reconciliation, and respect for the collective memory of the Indian subcontinent.

