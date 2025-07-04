Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Traffic movement on the Karnaprayag-Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was temporarily halted following a landslide in the early hours of Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector DS Uniyal said, "We stopped traffic on both sides after the landslide and opened it after some debris was cleared. Restoration efforts are currently underway, and vehicular flow has resumed partially."

NHIDCL project manager Ankit Singh Rana also spoke to ANI and said, "On the night of July 3rd, around 3-4 AM, a landslide occurred here. Water comes from above, resulting in a seepage situation here. It happened last year as well, and we fully restored it, which allowed for smooth traffic flow. But this sudden landslide has occurred, after which we deployed our machines here. By clearing the debris, we have reopened it smoothly, traffic is moving, and at the same time, we are removing the debris... we will fully clear it soon."

Earlier in the day, the Badrinath National Highway also remained blocked due to debris falling from the hillside near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. The state is experiencing heavy rainfall, triggering debris to fall from the hill and disrupting life. The Chamoli Police informed about the incident.

The National Highway near Nandprayag is a critical route for pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath, making the clearance of the road a priority.

The neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh is also facing severe conditions due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts. Several houses have been damaged and vehicles washed away due to cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country, citing favourable conditions for the monsoon.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, two circulations have formed in Madhya Pradesh and northern Odisha, which are conducive to heavy rainfall.

Alerts have been issued for central India and the western coast, indicating a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in these regions. Eastern Rajasthan is expected to experience heavy rainfall, with the IMD predicting significant downpours in the region.

The IMD's warning serves as a reminder for residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant. The heavy rainfall is expected to have a significant impact on various parts of the country, and the IMD's timely warning will help in minimising the risks associated with the monsoon.

For Delhi, the IMD has predicted overcast skies and rain for the next couple of days, with the monsoon potentially reaching the region within the next few days.

Notably, on June 29, India welcomed the monsoon, arriving eight days ahead of its expected onset date of July 8. The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region, according to the IMD. (ANI)

