Jalna, July 4: A man was beaten up allegedly by a group of nine persons in Maharashtra’s Jalna district after he objected to them passing lewd remarks at his daughter, a police official said on Friday.

A video of the assault, which took place in Yamuna Nagar on Thursday, went viral on social media. It showed the minor girl pleading with the mob to not hit her father. She addresses them as “bhaiya” (elder brother) even as two in the group continue the assault with sticks. Maharashtra Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide After Being ‘Insulted’ by Teacher in Amravati.

“The accused and victim are neighbours and are embroiled in a dispute. On Saturday, they allegedly passed inappropriate comments directed at the girl. The assault took place after the man confronted them over these remarks,” the Chandanzira police station official said.

A case was registered against nine persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the victim, he said. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Attacks Brother, Sister-in-Law in Broad Daylight With Help of Friends Over Old Dispute in Buldhana, Video Goes Viral.

“Two persons identified as Sachin Pathade and Ganesh Pathade have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the rest,” the official said.

