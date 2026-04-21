Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Tuesday sought an explanation from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) over the absence of first-aid facilities at Yamunotri Dham, directing officials to immediately report on the ground situation and clarify the alleged negligence by the Health Department.

The direction comes amid a sharp increase in pilgrim footfall following the opening of the portals of Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya, marking the beginning of the annual Char Dham Yatra.

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According to the Uttarkashi district administration, large numbers of devotees from across India and abroad have been arriving at both shrines, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere in the region. Pilgrims were seen participating in darshan in an orderly manner while waiting patiently in queues. The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety, convenience and smooth travel experience of all visitors.

At Gangotri Dham, Ashok Semwal, a priest, reported a steady influx of devotees since the opening of the shrine.

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"Today is the third day since the portals of Gangotri Dham opened. Long queues of devotees have been forming since the early morning hours. The entire valley is echoing with the powerful chants of 'Har Har Gange' and 'Jai Maa Ganga'," he said.

Meanwhile, the palanquin (doli) of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Kedarnath Dham, accompanied by the melodies of a military band ahead of the ceremonial opening of the temple portals on April 22. The shrine has been decorated with around 51 quintals of flowers, and elaborate lighting arrangements have enhanced the temple premises ahead of the opening ceremony.

There is immense enthusiasm among the devotees who have gathered for the auspicious occasion of the temple's opening. With the portals set to open tomorrow morning, pilgrims are already lining up to collect their tokens for darshan.

Authorities continue to monitor arrangements across the Char Dham route to ensure smooth pilgrimage operations during the ongoing yatra season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)