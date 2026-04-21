Authorities in Burbank, California, have taken a 30-year-old man into custody following a violent stabbing on Monday morning that left a beloved local primary school teacher dead and her daughter seriously injured. Burbank police identified the deceased as 59-year-old Arti Varma, a first-grade teacher within the Burbank Unified School District. Her 25-year-old daughter, identified by neighbours as mental health activist Meera Varma, remains in stable condition at a local hospital.

The suspect, identified as Sergio Fraire, was apprehended Monday night after detectives served a search warrant at a residence where he was believed to be staying. Fraire has been booked on charges of murder and attempted murder, with the investigation now focusing on his potential connection to the victims. Singer D4vd Arrested in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case: Lawyers Say He Didn’t Kill 14-Year-Old Girl.

Burbank Police Official Post on Arti Varma Murder

Homicide Investigation Update Please see the pictured news release or click here: https://t.co/24LsxM8ZMA pic.twitter.com/pOStyGUpzJ — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) April 21, 2026

Arti Varma Murder Investigation, Emergency Response

The incident occurred around 6 am on Monday when officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence in Burbank. Upon arrival, police discovered both women suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Arti Varma succumbed to her injuries. Her daughter underwent emergency surgery and is in hospital.

Burbank police stated on Tuesday that evidence related to the crime was recovered during the execution of a search warrant. However, officials have not yet elaborated on the nature of the evidence or whether a weapon was found at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing following a fatal stabbing on Monday morning at a residence in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street. Authorities confirmed that 59-year-old Arti Varma, a respected elementary school teacher, died at a hospital, while her 25-year-old daughter, a prominent mental health advocate, remains in stable condition.

By early Tuesday, several police SUVs and a fire truck remained at the scene, which was still cordoned off with police tape as officers were seen removing items from the home for evidence. Detectives have been actively interviewing neighbours and reviewing security camera footage to determine the motive and the relationship between the victims and the suspect, 30-year-old Sergio Fraire, who was arrested Monday night. Specific details regarding the events leading up to the attack were not immediately available. The Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division has urged anyone with information to contact them at 818-238-3210.

A Community Mourns a Dedicated Educator

Arti Varma was a well-known figure in the Burbank community, having dedicated years to teaching first-grade students. Her death has sparked an outpouring of grief from parents and colleagues who described her as a patient and nurturing educator. The school district has reportedly made grief counsellors available to students and staff affected by the news.

Her daughter, Meera Varma, is recognized nationally for her work as a mental health activist. Her survival and recovery have become a focal point for supporters who have followed her advocacy work across various public platforms.

Suspect Sergio Fraire's Motive of Murder

While Sergio Fraire remains in custody, the motive for the attack remains unclear. Detectives are currently working to establish the nature of the relationship, if any, between Fraire and the Varma family. Police have not indicated whether the attack was targeted or if the suspect had any prior contact with the victims. Anna Kepner Case: Teen Stepbrother Charged S*x Assault and Murder of 18-Year-Old on Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship.

Fraire is being held as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office reviews the case for formal filing. Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts leading up to the crime to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).