Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore extended the police custody of Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in the Vaishali Thakkar suicide case, by four days on Monday.

Navlani, the prime accused in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case, was arrested near Indore on October 19.

Indore Commissioner of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra told ANI, "A reward of Rs 5000 and a lookout circular was issued against him at all the airports in view of the possibility of him running out of the country. Three teams of police were sent to different states to nab him."

TV actress Vaishali Takkar died by hanging herself at her residence in Indore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani.

In his suicide note, Vaishali had accused Rahul Navlani of torturing him physically and mentally, in which Rahul's wife Disha was also supporting him.

Rahul is married and has two children, but due to his closeness with Vaishali, he was not letting Vaishali get married.

Rahul allegedly sent a personal photo of him with Vaishali to her fiancee Mitesh Gor to break the marriage which was planned to take place in Indore itself on October 20.

Fed up with all this, the TV actress had ended her life. (ANI)

