Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4, (ANI): The work on the valley bridge being constructed on the washed-out road portion at Ojri on the Yamunotri National Highway is underway at a war footing. The necessary materials for the valley bridge have been delivered to Silai Band by vehicle and are being gradually transported to Ojri as per the requirements. Efforts are being made to restore the road by installing the valley bridge as soon as possible.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya, while reviewing the progress of the construction work, instructed the officials that no negligence should be allowed in the road restoration work. Also, the work should be completed at a rapid pace.

The District Magistrate, while giving instructions, stated that until the road is completely restored in Ojri, ensure the safe and smooth movement of passengers and local people along the footpath. The damaged road near Silai Band has been reopened to traffic, partially restoring normal traffic flow in the area.

The District Magistrate appealed to the general public for cooperation and urged them to provide full support to the administration in disaster management and road repair works, so that the roads can be restored to normal as soon as possible.

The District Magistrate said that because of heavy rainfall and landslides in the Syanchatti area, debris had accumulated on the banks of the Yamuna River. This led to the river's water flow being partially blocked. The Irrigation Department is removing the debris and draining the blocked water in the Yamuna River. JCB, Pocland and similar machinery have been deployed on the spot.

The District Magistrate, while issuing instructions to the officials, stated that the work of draining the partially blocked water in the Yamuna River should be expedited and that all precautionary measures should be taken to prevent any kind of emergency.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Police, Disaster Management and Revenue Department are continuously engaged in the campaign to search for the missing people in the Silai Band accident. At the same time, a sufficient number of vehicles have been deployed on both ends of the road near Ojri on the Yamunotri National Highway under the transhipment system for the movement of passengers and local people, for better convenience. (ANI)

