Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): Sumitra Chattopadhyay, a descendant of 'Vande Mataram' composer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and a former senior official of the Labour Department, formally joined the BJP in Kolkata on Thursday.

The family member of the 'Vande Mataram' composer was formally welcomed into the party by Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, alongside West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya.

After joining the party, Sumitra Chattopadhyay raised serious concerns regarding the state government's employment policy. He stated that the data of lakhs of youths associated with the Employment Exchange were deleted through an administrative order and replaced with the formation of an "Employment Bank," where approximately 4 million youths were registered.

Subsequently, the Yuvashree scheme was introduced, which was later discontinued. At present, under the Yuva Sathi scheme, unemployed youths are receiving financial assistance of only ₹50 per day, which he described as inadequate to meet the genuine employment needs of the youth.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, while honouring the legacy of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, stated that 'Vande Mataram' strengthened the spirit of nationalism and patriotism across the nation.

He asserted that the ideals and nationalist vision of the legendary composer would continue to inspire the path towards the development of Bengal.

The Union Minister expressed hope that the inclusion of respected and patriotic individuals into the BJP would strengthen positive political and social transformation in the state.

