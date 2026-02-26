Kochi, February 26: The Kadavanthra police have arrested four individuals, including a young woman, in connection with the brutal assault and attempted blackmail of a differently-abled man in Kerala's Kochi. The victim, identified as Amal Dev from Kollam, who is speech and hearing impaired, was allegedly lured into a "honey-trap" through social media before being subjected to a violent attack that left him with severe injuries, including a damaged spine.

The main accused, identified as Safna (21), a native of North Paravur, was apprehended alongside her accomplice and partner Amal, and two others, Anand and John Rahul. A fifth suspect remains at large as police continue their investigation into the premeditated crime. Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Unbarricaded Roadside Pit in Idukki’s Thodupuzha.

Victim Lured Via Social Media for Honey-Trap

According to investigators, the ordeal began on Instagram, where Safna allegedly befriended the victim and gained his trust over a period of time. On February 22, she reportedly invited Amal Dev to a lodge near the Panampilly Nagar South Bridge area under the pretext of a friendly meeting. The victim traveled from Kollam to Kochi, arriving at the location around 6:30 PM. Upon entering the room, he was immediately ambushed by four men - two who were hiding in the bathroom and two others who arrived shortly after.

Violence and Blackmail Attempt

The FIR details a harrowing account of the assault. The group allegedly stripped the victim and attempted to force him into a s*xual act with Safna while recording the encounter on their mobile phones. The objective was reportedly to use the footage to blackmail the victim for money. When Amal Dev resisted, the group launched a violent attack. He was kicked, slapped, and struck with a heavy torch.

Police reports indicate that the attackers targeted his head, but the victim managed to block the blow with his hand, resulting in severe injuries to his limb. The assault was so severe that the victim sustained spinal injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Police Action and Investigation in Connection With the Incident

The incident came to light after the victim managed to file a complaint on February 24. Using CCTV footage from the hotel and digital forensics, the Kadavanthra police swiftly identified the suspects.

Anand and Rahul were arrested on the evening of February 24.

Safna and Amal were taken into custody from a flat in Kakkanad the following morning.

Cops said that some of the arrested individuals already have prior criminal records, including cases related to drug possession. Thiruvalla Shocker: Spa Employee Gang-Raped by 6 After Owner Refuses Extortion Demand in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

Charges Against the Accused and Ongoing Probe

The police have registered cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Attempted Murder and Assault. Additionally, charges have been filed under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act due to the victim's speech and hearing impairment. Investigators are currently examining the mobile phones seized from the accused to ensure that the recorded visuals have not been circulated online. Efforts are underway to track down the fifth suspect, identified as Sanju, who is believed to be a Kochi local.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Asianet News and Onmanorama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).