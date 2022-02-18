New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Friday took a veiled jibe at the Centre over the bank frauds and said that a 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' on the "super corrupt" system.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said in Hindi, "Vijay Mallya: 9000 crores Nirav Modi: 14000 crores Rishi Agarwal: 23000 crores. Today, when everyday about 14 people are dying by suicide in the country under the burden of debt. A 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' on this super corrupt system."

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Now Available for Sale on Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

Rishi Agarwal is the Director of ABG Shipyard, the flagship firm of the ABG Group, which is accused of defaulting Rs 22,842 crore loans that it owed to 28 banks including the State Bank of India.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday has issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against ABG Shipyard, the flagship firm of the ABG Group and some of its top executives to prevent them from leaving the country due to their alleged involvement in a bank fraud case of over Rs 22,842 crore.

Also Read | Dry Days In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab For Assembly Elections 2022: Alcohol Sale To Remain Banned From February 18-20 In Constituencies Going For Polls On Sunday.

The Directors of the shipping firm include Rishi Agarwal, Santhanam Muthuswamy and Ashwini Kumar. CBI, issuing a statement on Tuesday, said that the accused have been located in India. The State Bank of India (SBI) had also opened LOC against the main accused in 2019.

According to the Central agency, ABG Shipyard defaulted on Rs 22,842 crore loans that it owed to 28 banks including the State Bank of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)