Infinix Zero 5G is now available for sale on Flipkart. The handset debuted earlier this week, and now, it is listed on the Indian e-commerce website with exciting offers. Customers purchasing the phone will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, Infinix Snokor Bluetooth Headset at Re.1, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options, up to Rs 15,500 off via exchange deals. Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

Infinix Zero 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LTPS display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

If you live for speed, this one's for you. The blazing-fast #ZERO5G comes with Dimensity 900 and LPDDR5 & UFS 3.1! Get yours today at an effective price of 14098 or as low as 1175/m 😱😱 Sale is live on Flipkart: https://t.co/jqYba42RYf pic.twitter.com/J7UNv8qEnW — ZERO 5G - Wait Ends Tomorrow (@InfinixIndia) February 18, 2022

For photography, the handset gets a 48MP main camera, a 13MP portrait shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Zero 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. It is available in two shades - Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange.

