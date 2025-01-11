Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has been duly recognised as a state party by the Election Commission, party chief Thol Thirumavalavan said on Saturday.

Thirumavalavan said his party has also been officially allotted the 'pot' symbol and posted in 'X,' a copy of the EC's letter in this regard.

The letter dated January 10, 2025, addressed to VCK said a review of the party's performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls showed that it has fulfilled norms for recognition as a state party. Hence, it has been granted state party recognition. Also, the symbol 'pot' has been reserved for VCK in Tamil Nadu as per a request made by the party in June 2024.

VCK is a key constituent of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

