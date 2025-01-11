Mumbai, January 11: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 27-year-old woman allegedly died after falling from the 11th floor of her workplace in Powai. Police officials said that the deceased woman, a resident of Borivali, fell from her office building while making preparations for her manager's birthday celebration in Powai. Cops confirmed the incident was accidental. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, January 9, at Supreme Business Park in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim was identified as Jinal Vora. Police officials said that Vora had stepped near an emergency window in the pantry during a coffee break when she lost her balance and fell to the 10th-floor garden area below he office in Powai. She sustained critical head injuries. Mumbai Shocker: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself to Death Using Shoelace Inside Washroom at Oberoi International School in Goregaon, Investigation Underway.

Vora's colleagues rushed her to the nearby Hiranandani Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at 8:00 AM on Friday morning, January 10. After the incident, the police registered an accidental death report (ADR). However, no formal complaints have been filed so far. In a separate incident, two robbers who allegedly barged into an 80-year-old woman’s flat in Vile Parle last Sunday and forcefully robbed her were arrested.

Police officials said that the accused had tied the hands and legs of the senior citizen and her partially deaf domestic worker before carrying out the theft. The accused were identified as Babu Anand Sindal (27) and Shweta Jayesh Ladge (35).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).