Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored on Thursday at around 9 AM after clearance at Shalgadi, near Banihal, according to the local administration.

After the restoration of the traffic on NH-44, stranded vehicles are being given first preference.

"Traffic on NH-44 restored after clearance at Shalgadi, near Banihal--first preference to stranded vehicles. Rest to follow. Wait for @Traffic_hqrs updates, "read a tweet from the Twitter handle of the Ramban deputy commissioner.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed on Wednesday late at night in Shalgari area of Ramban district following incessant rains in the region leaving over 300 vehicles stranded. (ANI)

