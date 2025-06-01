Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 24-hour strike in West Bengal's Siliguri on Monday to protest against the alleged attacks on Hindus and business establishments in Matigara area, as well as the arrest of workers from Hindu organisations.

The unrest began on Friday following a dispute over the alleged illegal transportation of meat in a vehicle in Siliguri's Matigara locality. The vehicle was reportedly set on fire, sparking tension between two groups and leading to subsequent police action.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Head Priest, 3 Others Allegedly Drug and Gangrape National-Level Taekwondo Player Inside Ashram, Record Assault Video To Blackmail Her in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

VHP's North Bengal region president, Laxman Bansal, said, "VHP North Bengal has called for a 24-hour strike in Siliguri. There has been prevailing chaos in West Bengal for many years...Our Hindu women and children are being traumatised, and their businesses attacked."

He alleged that on May 30, Bajrang Dal workers intercepted a vehicle in the Matigara block allegedly transporting meat. "There were four people in the vehicle, reportedly carrying weapons. An FIR was lodged," Bansal claimed.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Asks PM Narendra Modi To Stop 'Self Praise', Recuse Himself From Election Campaign (Watch Video).

"When they were stopped, members of the Hindu community gathered at the spot, and they were outraged and set the vehicle on fire. However, the police did not apprehend the accused and instead arrested our Bajrang Dal workers, slapping 14-15 IPC sections on them," he said.

"Tomorrow, the entire city of Siliguri will observe a shutdown. I urge everyone to join the protest to protect Sanatan Dharma," he added.

Bansal further alleged, "We will never hurt anyone, but if any government supports anti-social elements, the VHP will not remain silent. When the state leadership indulges in appeasement politics for the vote bank, what can you expect from the police? Whenever there is any Hindu festival, the police resort to barricading and water cannons as if there is a conflict. Meanwhile, culprits are given protection."

He demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and urged the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to arrest those responsible. "If not, we will be forced to march to the streets," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)