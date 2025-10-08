New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Yogesh Singh, met with the Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, who is the ex officio Chancellor of the University of Delhi, on Wednesday. The Vice President called for engaging in quality research initiatives that are relevant in the contemporary context.

The Vice Chancellor presented the current state of affairs of the University while highlighting the glorious historical background of the University for more than a Century of its existence.

He also highlighted the National and International standing of the University on multiple parameters, including student enrolment, especially encouraging enrolment of women, quality teaching and learning, pursuance of cutting-edge research, availability of state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure, ICT, library, hostel facilities and establishment of new Campuses as well as new Colleges among other such constructive developments.

In course of deliberations, C P Radhakrishnan and the Chancellor of the University expressed his satisfaction about the functioning of the University and also lauded its remarkable historical past while highlighting the importance of a concerted campaign against all forms of addiction of prohibited items including drugs and tobacco by the students of the University and its colleges to uphold the highest standards not only in Education but also in terms of quality of life of the youth post attainment of degrees awarded by the University.

He also suggested that the Vice Chancellor to adduce due importance to the availability of sports facilities within the campuses and create an atmosphere where the students are encouraged to participate in various sports activities, which has the potential to enhance the horizon of thought process and development of competitive spirit among the students which will help them to become worthy citizens of this Great Nation, Bharat.

While expressing his satisfaction with the research initiatives of the University, he urged the teaching fraternity of the University to engage in quality research initiatives which have relevance in the contemporary context, whileemphasising and encouraging the students to pursue the path of research as a career opportunity.

The meeting had several important outcomes, which will surely have a lasting impact on the future path of growth of this University under the able guidance of the Vice President of India and the Chancellor of the University. (ANI)

