New Delhi, October 8: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi, where a woman allegedly poured hot oil on her husband in the national capital. The victim was identified as Dinesh, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical firm worker. Police officials said that the accused woman poured boiling oil and red chilli powder on Dinesh while he was sleeping at his house in Madangir. The alleged act left Dinesh screaming through the dead calm of the night.

Woman Pours Boiling Oil on Husband in Delhi

According to a report in PTI, the alleged incident came to light on Friday, October 3, when Dinesh was brought to Safdarjung Hospital with severe burns and was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition. An FIR lodged on the same day at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station revealed that the victim was Dinesh, whose wife allegedly poured hot oil on his torso at around 3 AM while he was sleeping. Delhi Shocker: Man With Over 50 Criminal Cases Joins Online Court Hearing in Undergarments, Drinks and Smokes; Arrested.

Accused Woman Sprinkles Red Chilli Powder on Husband's Burns

As per the FIR, the incident took place while the couple's eight-year-old daughter was also present in the house at the time. In his statement to the police, Dinesh said he had returned home late on October 2 after work. After returning home, the victim ate dinner and went to sleep. "My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3.15 am, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face," the victim said.

'Agar Shor Machaya to Aur Garam Tel Daal Doongi', Says Woman

Dinesh further said that his wife sprinkled red chilli powder on his burns before he could get up or call for help. The victim also claimed that his wife said, "Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi" when he protested. Hearing Dinesh's screams, his neighbours and his landlord's family rushed to the house. Anjali, the daughter of the house owner, said that when the door of Dinesh's house opened, they saw him writhing in pain. Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Being Stabbed by 2 in Bhagirathi Vihar.

She also said that the victim's wife was hiding inside the house. Anjali further said that the woman told them that she was taking her husband to the hospital when her father tried to intervene. As the woman was heading towards the opposite direction, Anjali and others got suspicious. Anjali's father stopped the accused woman and rushed Dinesh to a hospital, which referred him to Safdarjung Hospital after seeing the deep burns on his chest, face, and arms. Later, she was booked under relevant sections of the BNS.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

