New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary at Kisan Ghat, New Delhi.

Union Minister of State and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Jayant Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Vice President Dhankhar said, "In 2001, a correct decision was made to start Kisan Diwas (Farmer's Day) in honor of a great man who dedicated his entire life to the welfare of farmers and rural development, as well as the development of the nation. Today, the government has published an advertisement in the newspaper and in the true sense, the Farmers are called the "annadata" (provider of food) and "Vidhata" (creator) of India, and this is absolutely true. Next year, it will mark 25 years since the inception of Kisan Diwas, and we need to organize year-round activities to prioritize the welfare of farmers."

He also asserted that today, India stands at a point where 'Viksit Bharat' is not just a dream but an achievable goal.

"And in its pursuit, the roles of Krishna and Arjun can be compared to the thoughts of Chaudhary Charan Singh ji and the sweat of the farmers in rural areas," VP Dhankhar said.

The Vice President also urged the Government of India and the Kisan Trust that when the Kisan Diwas is celebrated next year, it should be nothing less than a grand festival for the farmers across the nation.

"I would like to tell the people of India and the farmers that the 125th birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh is approaching, and we should start planning for it now. The thoughts of this great man have been documented by many around the world in their books, and it is essential to recognize and promote them," he said.

"Today, the role of farmers in society is not limited to agriculture alone. The modern farmer's son is also in government services and industries, and it is their responsibility to contribute to society and give back. In challenging times, both farmers and soldiers are the two pillars who work tirelessly," VP Dhankhar added.

Earlier this year, Chaudhary Charan Singh was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in 1902 at Noorpur in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, in a middle-class peasant family. He shifted to Meerut in 1929 and later joined the Congress. He was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 1937 from Chhaprauli and represented the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962, and 1967. He became Parliamentary Secretary in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's Government in 1946 and worked in various departments such as Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice, Information, etc.

He was a pivotal figure in the Janata Party. He was not only a seasoned politician but also a prolific writer. His literary works, which include writings on land reforms and agricultural policies, reflect his commitment to societal welfare and economic reforms.

He was renowned as the chief architect of land reforms in Uttar Pradesh. His efforts led to the enactment of crucial land reform bills, such as the Department Redemption Bill of 1939 and the Land Holding Act of 1960, which aimed to address issues of land distribution and agricultural sustainability. (ANI)

