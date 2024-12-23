Mumbai, December 23: The Mumbai police recently arrested two brothers for allegedly killing an Ola cab driver after the deceased's car grazed their scooter and injured their mother. Police officials said that the accused brothers run a scrap shop in Shivaji Nagar. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, December 21, when the two accused barged into the deceased’s house and stabbed him multiple times. The deceased cab driver was later identified as Adil Talim Khan (38).

According to a report in HT, the accused have been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Sharif Abbas Ali Shaikh alias Papa (35) and Abdul Karim Shaikh alias Dadu (30). The deceased and the accused are said to be residents of Shivaji Nagar. On Saturday, Khan was retrieving his car from the parking spot behind his house and beside the accused's scrap shop when it grazed their scooter. Mumbai Shocker: Naked Man Enters Ladies’ AC Coach on CSMT-Kalyan Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

At the time, the scooter reportedly toppled over after being grazed by Khan's car and hit the accused's mother, who suffered a minor injury on her arm. Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh, who was present at the shop at the time of the incident, picked up an argument with Khan, which soon escalated into a fight. However, eyewitnesses separated the two and prevented the fight from escalating further. However, two hours after the incident, Khan came back with two others and assaulted Rafiq Shaikh.

Post this, the two brothers planned to kill Khan, At around 11 PM the same day, the accused duo barged into Khan's house with a chopper and knife and stabbed him multiple times on his head, chest, abdomen and thigh. Amid the attack, Khan's neighbours rushed to help him and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Mumbai Shocker: Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Being Assaulted by Brother-in-Law’s Girlfriend in Sewri, Accused Arrested.

The neighbours also alerted the police, who booked the two brothers for Khan's murder. Following a complaint from Khan's wife, the police arrested the accused from the area of their house.

