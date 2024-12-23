Pune, December 23: In a horrific incident, two toddlers and a man were crushed to death when a speeding dumper mowed nine pavement dwellers here on Monday. The police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. at Wagholi near the Kesnand Phata when a dumper of a private company from Pune veered onto the footpath and ran over the people, all labourers sleeping in shanties there.

At least three persons, including two minors and another man, were killed instantly while six others were seriously injured in the mishap. According to preliminary information, the dumper driver was allegedly in an inebriated state and lost control of the heavy vehicle, said to be owned by Buildwell Enterprises, while going from Pune to Wagholi. Accident Caught on Camera in Pune: 2 Injured After Car Hits and Drags 2-Wheeler Following Head-On Collision in Pimple Gurav, Video Surfaces.

The victims are identified as: One-year-old Vaibhavi Ritesh Pawar, her two-year-old brother Vaibhav Ritest Pawar, and a man named Rinesh N. Pawar, 30. They were all sleeping beside each other when the tragedy hit them. The condition of the six others injured has been described as critical. They have been admitted to the Sassoon Hospital. According to locals, around a dozen workers had arrived here from Amravati on Sunday to work as labourers in different construction sites in the region. Pune Bus Accident Video: Man Dies After MSRTC Bus Knocks Him Down in Bhor, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: At least three persons killed, and several others injured as a dumper runs over people sleeping on footpath in Pune.

Local police and officials have launched a probe into the exact causes of the disaster as initial reports suggest that the driver was purportedly in a drunken state, said locals who rushed there to help the victims. The accident site was an eerie scene with bodies of the victims and injured, blood splattered all around, and the bare belongings, clothes or utensils of the labourers strewn in the vicinity, resembling a war zone. Later, the police arranged to move the dumper, completed the relevant formalities and cleared the footpath, said the locals, as people vented their angst on social media.

