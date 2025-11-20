New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, on Thursday conveyed his greetings to Nitish Kumar on assuming office as Chief Minister of Bihar once again, marking his 10th term at the helm of the state government.

In a message posted on X, the Vice President said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Warm wishes to him and all the newly sworn-in ministers as they assume their responsibilities."

The post further read, "May their collective leadership usher in a new phase of sustained growth, good governance, inclusive development, and prosperity of Bihar. Wishing them success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state."

Alongside the Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to Nitish Kumar and the new Bihar government shortly after the JD(U) chief took oath at Patna's Gandhi Maidan earlier in the day.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He is a skilled and experienced administrator. He has a splendid track record of good governance in the state. My heartfelt best wishes to him for the new term!"

In another message, the Prime Minister congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, highlighting their long-standing work at the grassroots. "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have extensive experience in public service at the grassroots level. I extend my very best wishes to them as well!" PM Modi posted.

He also applauded the team of ministers inducted into the new Bihar Cabinet, calling it a group committed to advancing the state's development. "My heartiest congratulations to all the colleagues who took oath as ministers in the Bihar government. This is a splendid team of dedicated leaders, which will take Bihar to new heights. My best wishes to all of them!" the Prime Minister said in a separate post.

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the 10th time. BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath.

A total of 25 ministers took oath as part of the new NDA-led Cabinet, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

The ceremony was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which has previously hosted Nitish Kumar's swearing-ins in 2005, 2010, and 2015. The venue also holds political significance as the site where Jayaprakash Narayan called for a "total revolution" in 1974.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were seen as a crucial test for Nitish Kumar, who has remained a central figure in the state's politics for nearly two decades. The 74-year-old leader has served as Chief Minister since 2005, barring a brief nine-month interval in 2014-15. (ANI)

