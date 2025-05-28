New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a one-day tour of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

During his visit, the Vice-President will preside as Chief Guest at the 65th and 66th Convocation Ceremony of International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai.

Earlier, emphasising that India needs indigenous strength for national security, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday that war is best avoided from a position of strength.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Rajya Sabha Internship Program-phase 7, the Vice President said that Operation Sindoor has changed the mindset of people massively with regard to national security, national economy and national welfare. "We are now nationalistic as never before," he said.

"The recent episode, Operation Sindoor, has changed our mindset massively. We are now nationalistic as never before. And this is reflected in participation of all political landscape in delegations that have gone abroad to project our message of peace and our complete intolerance to terrorism. And therefore, having seen recent events, well, we have no choice. We have no other option but to remain united and grow stronger," he said.

"Like institutions, even political tribes have a moral duty to the national cause, because ultimately all Institutions, the Legislature, the Judiciary, the Executive, the focal point is national growth, national welfare, public welfare, to generate transparency, accountability, honesty. On issues of national security, economic progress, all factions need to put national interest over partisan priorities. I will appeal to everyone in the political spectrum to seriously reflect, come to a conclusion that on issues of national security, on issues of growth, on issues of our internal security, there must be consensus. Sometimes politics get too hot for nationalism and security, something we need to overcome," he added.

The Vice President said that technological progress and arms strength also contribute to national strength.

"For national security, we need indigenous strength. War is best avoided from position of strength. Peace is secured when you are ever ready for war....strength comes apart from technological prowess, conventional arms strength, from people also." (ANI)

