Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday cautioned the people, especially the youth, to be extremely careful about the "sinister kind of politics" that is sought to be practised from within and outside the country to "tarnish" India's democratic polity and institutions.

Without taking names, he hit out at BBC's documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots and billionaire investor George Soros' comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both of which had led to huge controversy, and also tried to defend his decision to delete some portions of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's speech from official records in the Rajya Sabha.

"We have to be extremely careful about the sinister kind of politics that is sought to be practised from within and outside the country, to tarnish, taint the fair name of our governance, democratic polity and institutions," Dhankhar said.

"Tell me where in the world have you seen an investigation continuing for two decades, an investigation controlled by the highest court of the land. A 20-year investigation at all levels -- trial court, High Court, Supreme Court, SIT, -- culminated in the judgement of the Supreme Court in 2022, and then we have a documentary," he said, referring to the BBC documentary.

Alleging that those behind the documentary came out with it after the highest court of the land came to a firm conclusion on the case in 2022, with a "plan to play politics the other way round", he further said, "You want a citizen of this country believing in nationalism to keep quiet? Can you really engage in this kind of floating of narratives? Can you dump information in the country which suits you?... young minds should think and focus on it."

The Vice President was speaking after inaugurating the IIMB's Management Development Centre (MDC) Block on its second campus here.

Apparently referring to Soros, by stating that his only claim to fame is that he has money, the VP said he forgets India is the mother of democracy, the largest democracy. "How dare he (Soros) think that this could be something which could click in this country?" he asked, and called for exposing him.

The 92-year-old hedge fund tycoon, who has been associated with supporting liberal causes, had recently sent shockwaves in the Indian political scene saying Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fates are entwined, and alleged that Modi was not a "democrat."

Speaking about immunity enjoyed by Parliamentarians for the statement made on the floor of the House, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said this immunity comes with a great responsibility, a deep sense of accountability.

"I cannot allow Rajya Sabha to be an "akhara" for free fall of information or allegations against anyone. Make a statement, you are entitled to do it, but authenticate it, be responsible about it," he said.

Stating that there were editorials accusing him of gagging freedom of expression, he said, "Should I allow any allegation, uncorroborated to ruin the reputation of the country or an individual or an institution...if a person after making an allegation doesn't authenticate, there is a breach of privileges, which means that person can lose his membership."

